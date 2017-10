EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — It’s that time of year again, where you need to check your mail boxes for ballots.

El Paso and Pueblo Counties will be sending out ballots on Monday.

Elections offices urge everyone to double check the address on their voter registration, to make sure they receive the ballots.

Go to the Secretary of State’s website govotecolorado.com and click “Find My Registration.”

Voters can also change party affiliations if necessary.

El Paso County Election Locations

Main — Citizens Service Center

1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd

West of Centennial

South East and Powers

5650 Industrial Place

Powers Blvd and Airport Road

Union Town Center

8830 N. Union Blvd

Research Pkwy and Union Blvd

Centennial Hall

200 S. Cascade

Cascade Ave and Vermijo

Fort Carson — Bldg 1525

6351 Wetzel Avenue

Highway 115 and Gate 1

All of the above locations are open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pueblo County Election Locations

VOTER SERVICE AND POLLING CENTER (VSPC)

Pueblo County Election Office Monday – Friday (Oct. 30 – Nov. 6) 8:00AM to 4:30PM

720 N. Main St., Ste. 200 Saturday (Nov. 4) 10:00AM to 2:00PM

Pueblo, CO 81003 Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7) 7:00AM to 7:00PM

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Pueblo County Courthouse Monday – Friday (Oct. 17 – Nov. 6) 8:00AM to 4:30PM

215 W. 10th St. Saturday (Nov. 4) 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

ADA-Ground Level (East Entrance-Main St) Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7) 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Rotunda-1st Level

Pueblo, CO 81003

Colorado City Metropolitan District Monday – Friday (Oct. 30 – Nov. 6) 8:00AM to 4:30PM

4497 Bent Brothers Blvd. Saturday (Nov. 4) 8:00AM to 12:00PM

Colorado City, CO 81019 Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7) 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Barkman Library Monday – Friday (Oct. 30 – Nov. 6) 9:00AM to 6:00PM

1300 Jerry Murphy Rd. Saturday (Nov. 4) 8:00AM to 12:00PM

Pueblo, CO 81001 Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7) 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Tom L. & Anna Marie Giodone Library Monday – Friday (Oct. 30 – Nov. 6) 9:00AM to 6:00PM

24655 US Highway 50 East Saturday (Nov. 4) 9:00AM to 1:00PM

Pueblo, CO 81006 Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7) 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Pueblo West Library Monday – Friday (Oct. 30 – Nov. 6) 9:00AM to 6:00PM

298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. Saturday (Nov. 4) 9:00AM to 1:00PM

Pueblo West, CO 81007 Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7) 7:00AM to 7:00PM

24-HOUR SECURE OUTDOOR BALLOT DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Pueblo County Election Office, 720 N. Main St. (Back of Building)

Colorado State Fair, 950 S. Prairie Ave. (Outside of Prairie Gate Entrance)

Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. (Near Entrance)

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Substation (Pueblo West), 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd.

Monday – Sunday (Oct. 16 – Nov. 6)…………………………………Open 24 hours

Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7)………………………………..…..Open 24 hours until 7:00PM

SECURE DRIVE-UP LOCATION

Pueblo County Courthouse Monday (Nov. 6) 8:00AM to 4:30PM

215 W. 10th St. (West Side-Court St.) Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, (Nov. 7) 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Fremont County Election Locations

Fremont County Administration Building

615 Macon Ave. RM # 102

Canon City, CO 81212

Drop-off Box

Mon – Thurs, Oct. 23rd – Nov. 6th, 2017

7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day Tue, Nov. 7th, 2017

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Florence City Hall

600 W 3rd St, Florence, CO 81226

BALLOT DROP BOX ONLY

Mon – Fri, Oct. 23rd – Nov. 6th, 2017

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day Tue, Nov. 7th, 2017

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

24 Hour Drop Boxes

Walmart

3105 E Hwy 50

Canon City, CO 81212

Oct. 30th – Nov. 7th, 2017

Cotopaxi School

345 County Rd. 12

Cotopaxi, CO 81223

Oct. 30th – Nov. 7th, 2017

BOXES WILL BE CLOSED at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day Tue, Nov. 7th, 2017

In Person Voting:

Fremont County Garden Park Building

201 N 6th St.

Canon City, CO 81212

Mon – Fri, Oct. 30th – Nov. 3rd, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 4th, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 6th, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day Tue, November 7th, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Teller County Election Information

Tap here for all Teller County Election information.

The Teller Sample Ballot can be found here.