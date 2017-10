COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Texas man was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 32, which is about 10 miles south of Colorado Springs. A Nissan Altima was headed southbound when the driver lost control and swerved into the northbound lane, crashing head-on into a Kenworth semi.

The driver of the Altima, a 28-year-old man from Texas, died on the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt. His name has not been released.

The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Benjamin Flanagan of Colorado Springs, was not injured in the crash. Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt.

Troopers said speed, alcohol, and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.