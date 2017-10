Related Coverage Authorities identify body found along side of I-25 south of Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found along Interstate 25 last month, according to deputies.

Mihail Petrov, 37, was arrested in Denver just before noon Friday. He is charged with accessory to murder and tampering with physical evidence, which are both felonies, and concealing a death, which is a misdemeanor.

The victim, 24-year-old Shelby Weatherly, was found dead along southbound Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit on September 30.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 303-660-7579 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).