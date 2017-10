Hunger is what led a tween to take a car for an early morning spin.

According to Colorado Springs police, they were called to a gas station near North Carefree and Tutt on a hit and run about 4:45 Friday morning. The clerk who reported the incident thought the driver was about 10 years old.

Police found the car a short distance away and confirmed the driver was a 12 year old special needs boy. The boy took his sisters car keys and took her car to the store for something to eat, police said.

During the incident, the boy drove into a curb, causing damage to the car, according to the report. Police say he suffered a bump to his elbow. He was released to his parents on scene.