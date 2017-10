COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing earlier this week.

Police said Leanna Juliano, 21, was last seen at pullout number four on Gold Camp Road around 11 a.m. Monday. Juliano is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of her is available above.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.