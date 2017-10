PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic is providing free dental care to children and adults at the Colorado State Fairgrounds this Saturday.

All 125 chairs will be filled on a first-come first-served basis. The clinic hopes to treat 800 patients on Saturday.

“This is our second year coming to Pueblo,” Colorado Dental Association President Carol Morrow said. “We were here in 2012, where we served over 1,600 patients and did over $1.2 million in free dental care, and it was a great community, and it was very well-received, and we found that there’s still a high need in Pueblo, and so we decided to return.”

Doors open at 6 a.m. Saturday. Those looking to get dental care should enter the fairgrounds at the main entrance. All ages are welcome, but children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.