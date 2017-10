COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This weekend, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is hosting its fourth annual Dig Day.

It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It gives families a hands-on exploration of archaeology, geology, mining, and paleontology in the Pikes Peak region. Participants will enjoy activities, crafts, demonstrations, and games.

“My favorite part is preparing the Dig Day carnival room,” museum spokeswoman Meg Poole said. “We have four or five different carnival games that kinds get to play related to digging, and we keep trying to figure out the most challenging games, the most fun games, and then also putting together prizes for kids as well.”

The event is free and open to the public. A $3 donation is suggested.