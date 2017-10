COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first-ever El Paso County Veteran of the Year was honored at a ceremony Thursday.

Command Sgt. Maj. Leo Martinez is retired from the Army after serving more than 21 years. His military career took him all over the world, including Korea, Germany, and Fort Carson.

Martinez recently retired from the Fourth Judicial District’s Veterans Trauma Court. He said it’s always important to care for our veterans.

“Informing our fellow veterans on where to find help and how to help others and to pay it forward every day and never to leave a fallen comrade,” he said.

El Paso County is home to more than 98,000 veterans.