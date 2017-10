The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a forgery suspect.

Police are trying to track down 19 year old Kvonte Deondre Love, described as a black man, 5’10” and 135 pounds.

Love is wanted for counterfeiting and forgery, after defrauding several people who were trying to sell their old cell phones through internet sites. According to police, Love met with victims to purchase their cell phones using counterfeit bills. Victims did not discover the bills were counterfeit until Love left the area with the phones.

Love has a warrant out for his arrest on a forgery charge.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).