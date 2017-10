COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are trying to find the teens who robbed a man at gunpoint near Memorial Park Wednesday night.

Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. A man was walking on Boggs Place, which is in the neighborhood just southeast of Memorial Park, when he saw five teen boys, according to police. The teens asked him for a cigarette, and as he got closer, he noticed they all had guns. The suspects then demanded he give them his personal belongings, according to police. The victim refused and started to walk away. One of the suspects then pointed a gun at the victim’s head and stole something from him, according to police.

The suspects and victim all ran from the scene. The victim told police he heard several gunshots as he was running away. Officers found a car and a house that had been hit by the stray gunfire.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects. Police said no one was injured in the incident.