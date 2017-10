PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he pointed a gun at undercover officers in Pueblo early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m., when the officers were working an assignment on East Abriendo Avenue. The officers were in plain clothes and driving an unmarked car, according to police. While they were parked, the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old George Garnhart, drove past them, went around the block, and returned, according to police. Garnhart pulled up next to them, pointed a handgun at them, and asked if they were the police. When the officers drew their own weapons, Garnhart sped away, according to police.

Police tried to pull Garnhart’s car over, but he refused to stop. They chased him to the intersection of West Evans Avenue and Evans Place, where he jumped out of the car and ran away, according to police.

Police found Garnhart on the roof of a home on Evans Place and arrested him without further incident.

Police said they found a loaded handgun on the side of the home.

Garnhart, who is a five-time convicted felon, was jailed on several charges, including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and menacing with a deadly weapon.