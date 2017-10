COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Superintendent of district 12 is asking for the voters to be informed about this years ballot issue 3D.

“Issue 3D is not like a typical school district election question. It’s not a mill levy override its not a bond issue,” said District 12 Superintendent Walt Cooper.

In 2011 voters saw a mill levy override for the district, giving them revenue from property taxes, the voters said yes.

“When the law changed in the spring, that changed the way property taxes were calculated on homes. Now that no longer works,” said Cooper.

Now this year, the district’s budget is suffering.

“We are facing a little more than a $550,000 shortfall in this years budget,” Cooper said.

Superintendent Walt Cooper said they are not asking for more money, but without the money promised to them in the budget projections back in 2011, the district could take a hit.

“Over time if we don’t correct this, this issue this unexpected issue, because of something that is completely beyond out control. The long term effect will be exponential,” Cooper said. “We are one of the highest performing school district in the state, if not the highest, more many reasons and one of those reasons is the level of local support that we’ve had.”

Superintendent Cooper says that whether or not 3D passes property taxes will be lower than last year.

For more information on the ballot question from D-12 tap here.