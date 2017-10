Boo at the Zoo returns to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo later this month.

The annual event is a fun way for families to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities in a safe environment. It runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 31.

For the first time this year, tickets are available for advance purchase online. A limited number of tickets is available each night, and more popular nights may sell out in advance, so get your tickets now! Prices range from 75 cents for children ages 2 and under to $20.75 for adults at the gate.

>> Tap here for more information and to buy tickets.