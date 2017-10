DUBLIN, Ireland — Welcome home!

On October 5, around a hundred soldiers with the Irish Defence Forces 55th Infantry Group returned home from a six-month deployment to the Golan Heights area.

Many family members were overcome with joy at Casement Aerodome military airbase in Dublin as their loved ones returned.

Reporter Stephanie Grogan caught the emotional moment a young boy broke down upon seeing his father return home.

The excitement of Daddy coming home after 6 months in the Golan Heights proved too much for this little boy who broke down crying pic.twitter.com/oKCiw0wxMW — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) October 5, 2017