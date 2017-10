U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Students at the Air Force Academy will be dealing with some distractions in the classroom this week.

The annual National Flying Association’s Region 1 Competition is being held all week long.

In total, six teams of flyers will participate in seven different competitions, both academic and flying, throughout the week.

The tests are meant to gauge contestants’ knowledge of flight rules, ability to ID aircraft, and cross country flight planning.

Once they take to the air, the pilots will compete in flight navigation, a landing competition, and a message drop.

Harrison Summerour, a member of the Air Force Academy flight team, says the team has been training for this competition nonstop.

“The aviation competitions don’t happen very often so it’s a big deal when they do. We only get to compete a few times a year, but we dedicate a tremendous amount of our time, many hours a week, and even some of our class schedule to being on this team,” Summerour said.

The winners of individual events, and the overall champions, will be announced at a banquet on Friday.

The Air Force Academy team is going for their 31st straight victory this year.