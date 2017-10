TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The case of a Teller County deputy who was killed in the line of duty over 20 years ago will air on Homicide Hunter.

Deputy Brent Andrew Holloway was shot and killed on October 16, 1995 by an arson suspect seeking revenge for being sent to prison.

As Deputy Holloway guarded a Teller County home that was on fire, the suspect snuck up from behind and shot him in the back of the head.

The episode will air on November 1 on Investigation Discovery.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will also have a short memorial service at the site of Deputy Holloway’s memorial on Monday at 9 a.m., the 22nd anniversary of his death.