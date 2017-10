COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who used a stolen car in a failed attempt to break into an ATM early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. at the Ent credit union at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive. Police said the suspect or suspects used a stolen car to ram into the ATM in an attempt to destroy it. They were unsuccessful, and didn’t get any cash from the machine. Police said they abandoned the stolen car at the scene.

No descriptions of the suspect or suspects were immediately available.