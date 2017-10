Related Coverage Local students sending encouraging artwork to postal employees in Houston

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Students at a local elementary school are creating pieces of artwork for postal employees who are helping serve victims of Hurricane Harvey.

FOX21 went to Fremont Elementary School on Wednesday as a letter carrier was there to pick up nearly a hundred works of art that will be delivered to USPS employees in Houston.

Teacher Michelle Senters launched the art project to “encourage the encouragers” and send a positive message, as well as help her students process bad news.

“Your bus drivers, your postal workers, everybody in your community is helping you. We can help them too even though you’re kids, you’ve got a great big voice,” Senters said.

The artwork will be delivered to USPS employees who have been serving the Houston areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

“It makes me feel pretty good because you get to help people that are feeling bad and you get to help people who are helping other people,” said third grader Landon Olnden.

This isn’t the end of the special art project. Students are currently working on projects for hospital workers in Florida and first responders in Las Vegas.