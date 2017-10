COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In this week’s CyberSafe Parent segment, parents and school administrators in School District 11 continue to be concerned after two 13-year-old boys were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill people at Sabin Middle School.

The District is encouraging parents to stay vigilant with their students by taking an active role in their online worlds.

Last week, I spoke with the CEO of a cybersecurity company about his concerns as a dad.

The first thing he said wasn’t online predators or hackers — it was cyberbullies.

This week I spoke to a mom who gives us all something to think about.