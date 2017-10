COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first-ever Colorado Springs Police Department K9 Calendar will soon be available for purchase!

The 11×17 full-color wall calendar highlights all 16 of the department’s K9s. Each calendar is $15, and all proceeds go directly to the CSPD Explorer Program, which supports youth who’d like to explore the world of policing.

Calendars will be available for purchase (cash or check only payable to CSPD Explorer post 116) on October 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside the Community Room of the Police Operations Center located at 705 S. Nevada Avenue. You can also download an order form from the CSPD Facebook page and mail it in with your payment to the following address:

CSPD

c/o Community Relations

705 S. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

The order form contains several dates for calendar pick-up orders:

Oct. 14: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 20: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 21: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.