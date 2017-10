PARKER, Colo. — A 13-year-old Colorado boy is getting national recognition for his film about bullying.

“Unmarked” is an independent film by Parker teen Alec Ybarra. The film, which is getting rave reviews at film festivals around the country, is based on his own story about bullying he experienced himself.

“The message really of the film I am trying to portray is standing up for yourself. Because that was one of the things I had to do a lot in the situation, especially since in real life that person had gotten everybody to turn against me. And I had to stand up for myself, and that’s really what I want to portray through the script and the film and acting,” Ybarra said.

Ybarra wrote the script in just two days, then spent the next year and a half filming, directing and editing it himself.

Now he is exploring options for distribution.