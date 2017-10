COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than a dozen women in Hollywood have leveled accusations of sexual assault at high-profile film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Actresses and models including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

He’s now heading to rehab, his wife is divorcing him, and his namesake studio “Weinstein Company” has fired him.

One of his accusers is Dr. Tomi Ann Roberts, a psychology professor at Colorado College. She spoke about an alleged encounter with Weinstein in 1984.

She says he invited her over to discuss a movie role. When she arrived, she says he was naked in a bathtub and urged her to join him, which she did not.

“There was some quiet voice inside of me that whispered ‘get out now,’ but I will confess that I was very polite about it, and I apologized to the man, I took it on myself that I was somebody who just wasn’t, wasn’t cool enough or courageous enough to do something like this. It took a long time for me to recognize that that was a sick power play. That was me not cooperating with something that’s cool and fun. That was me being coerced to do something demeaning. But at the time, that was very hard to know,” she said.

Roberts has been a psychology professor at Colorado College for 23 years.

So far, two dozen women have come forward accusing Weinstein of some form of sexual harassment. Three of those woman say he raped them.