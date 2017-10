COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will host the 4th annual Dig Day on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual event is a hands-on exploration of archaeology, geology, mining and paleontology in Colorado and the Pikes Peak region.

“Dig Day is a fun, interactive opportunity for kids and families to explore areas of study like geology and archeology that have a significant impact on the Pikes Peak region,” said Meg Poole, CSPM Program Coordinator. “Through hands-on learning, families will build a greater understanding of how fossils, rocks and historic artifacts tell the story of our past and help us better understand the present.”

Families can explore the region’s archeological and geological resources through activities, crafts, demonstrations and games hosted by the museum and other partner organizations in the community.

The event, held at the museum at 215 S. Tejon Street, is open to the public. A $3 donation is suggested.

