DENVER, Colo. — A committee of the Denver City Council has proposed a push to ban smoking on the 16th Street Mall.

According to KDVR, the so-called breathe easy ordinance would ban all smoking, including cigarette smoking, cigars, and vaping on the entire length of the mall.

The penalty if caught smoking would be a $100 fine.

Sponsors, who claim 45 cities in the nation have similar smoking bans in place, say the idea is to make the mall “a cleaner, healthier and more attractive place for residents and visitors.”

