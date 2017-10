COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chapel Hills Mall announced on Wednesday they will be closed again this year on Thanksgiving Day.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. who manages the mall, said they received “overwhelmingly positive” support with last year’s decision to close.

Stores with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thanksgiving, but access to mall common areas will be restricted.

The mall will open back up at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.