The venison sandwich is coming to an Arby’s near you!

Arby’s newest sandwich will be available Saturday, October 21 in over 3,000 restaurants nationwide, according to USA Today. Additionally, limited-edition elk sandwiches will be sold at three stores in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.

The venison sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions with a berry sauce on a toasted roll. It will only be available while supplies last.

Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Jim Taylor told USA Today that the company used social media and feedback from hunters and wild game enthusiasts to create the venison and elk sandwiches. He said the elk sandwich, which will be served in states where elk hunting is popular, is similar to the venison sandwich but uses a blackberry port wine sauce.

The elk sandwich will be available October 21 at the Arby’s in Thornton at 200 East 144th Avenue.

