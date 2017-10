PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that happened Tuesday just after 4 p.m. on Prowers County Road 196 between Lamar and Bristol.

Troopers say a 15-year-old boy was driving a Chevy pickup truck westbound on Prowers Road 196 when he traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, then overcorrected to the right and spun. The truck then began to roll on the road and off the right side of the road, then rolled several times and came to rest.

According to officials, the driver and a passenger, 87-year-old Betty Musick-Choat of Lamar, were both seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers say both were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.