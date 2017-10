DENVER — Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with a series of gun store burglaries across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said more than 400 guns have been stolen from shops across Colorado this year. All of the people arrested are facing federal charges for stealing guns from federal firearms licensees, and most of the suspects are facing additional related charges.

Four of the suspects–Jennifer Scoggin, Camron Specht, Ryan Sharpe, and Gian Carlos Vance–are accused of stealing guns from Dragonman’s store in El Paso County.

One of the suspects, 41-year-old Adam Mowery of Colorado Springs, is accused of stealing guns from Top Dollar Pawn Shop in Colorado Springs on July 10. He and his co-defendant, 25-year-old Cole Anderson of Florissant, are also accused of concealing, storing, and disposing of the guns, according to prosecutors.

Two other suspects–23-year-old Calvin Stafford of Warrensburg, Missouri, and 23-year-old Napoleon Williams of St. Louis–are accused of stealing guns from Best Way Sales in Springfield, Colorado.

Three other suspects–23-year-old Darnell Hudgens of Denver, 23-year-old Kendall Crockett of Denver, and 21-year-old Giavanni Miles–are accused of stealing guns from the Cabela’s in Lone Tree on August 10 and the Cabela’s in Thornton on August 21.

Two of the suspects–20-year-old Gaven Orozco of Adams County and 19-year-old Jordan Martinez of Denver–are accused of stealing guns from South Platte Tactical in Adams County. Prosecutors said they stole a car, drove to the store, broke in, stole the guns, and drove off. They then distributed the guns among people involved in the conspiracy, according to prosecutors.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Viet Trihn of Thornton, is accused of conspiring with others to steal guns from Shooter Ready in Denver on November 10 and Parker Arms in Jefferson County on December 17.

If convicted, each suspect faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each charge.