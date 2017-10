COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Welcome home!

Soldiers and their loved ones are back together again.

Earlier Tuesday evening, about 250 Fort Carson soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division marched into the Bill Reed Special Events Center, greeted by their families.

“I’m just glad to be back. Honestly like we came to the realization the other day that we’ve been gone longer than President Trump has been commander-in-chief, so that was kind of funny little trivia for us,” said soldier Cody Strange.

The soldiers deployed in January to Eastern Europe to support U.S. Army Europe and participate in Atlantic Resolve.