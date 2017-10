DENVER, Colo. — Vice President Mike Pence will be the featured guest at an upcoming reception to support the Colorado Republican Party.

The reception and dinner will be held on Thursday, October 26 at 6 p.m. at the Denver Marriott Tech Center located at 4900 Syracuse Street, DTC.

Tickets for the event cost $275 per person or $525 per couple.

Due to limited space, those interested in attending the event are encouraged to RSVP online by Monday, October 24 at 5 p.m.