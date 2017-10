Related Coverage Memorial grows for Falcon High School teen killed by drunk driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with the April 14 crash that killed a Falcon High School student has been sentenced.

Michael Fay was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Tuesday, October 10.

Fay was driving along Woodmen Road when he tried to make a left turn in front of approaching traffic and crashed into 18-year-old Michael Finley, who died at the scene. Finley was set to graduate from Falcon High School the following month.