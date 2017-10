EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has gone live with a new Law Enforcement Records Management System (LERMS) on Tuesday, October 10.

Officials say the new system will provide for a significant upgrade to the Information Technology infrastructure at the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Mobile Data Computers the deputies use in their vehicles. It also improves crime analysis capabilities, which will provide a better picture of crime trends within El Paso County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this conversion will serve as a major breakthrough in information sharing between the Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Fountain Police Department.

The project involved three law enforcement agencies, two Information Technology departments and the vendor, in addition to converting data from two different criminal justice systems.