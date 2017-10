COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the July murder of a Colorado Springs auto shop owner.

George Maldonado, owner of Full Throttle Auto Service, was killed during a robbery at his shop on North Chelton Road on July 13. One of the suspects, 59-year-old Derrick Davis, was arrested in Minnesota on July 17.

Police said the second suspect, 38-year-old Eric Grant, was arrested without incident in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder.