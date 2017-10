BUDA, Illinois — An Illinois mom is asking for your help to make her son’s upcoming birthday even more special than before.

Her son, Joey, was diagnosed with CLN3 Battens Disease about a year ago, according to WQAD. The rare disease primarily affects the nervous system, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

“We never know from day to day whether he’s gonna be able to walk again when he gets out of bed the next morning,” Bauer told WQAD. “It will eventually cause juvenile Alzheimer, bed-ridden, blind, feeding tube.”

Joey turns 13 on October 25, but his parents are throwing him a birthday party on October 22.

The one thing they hope to give him is hundreds of birthday cards to open.

“We decided this year, if all else fails, if nothing else, we want to see how many cards we can get for him for his birthday party,” said Bauer.

If you’d like to send Joey a card, you can mail it to:

Joey Bauer

215 S. Center Street

Buda, Illinois 61314