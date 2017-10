COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colorado Springs next March at The Broadmoor World Arena as part of their World Tour.

The Globetrotters will go head-to-head against their rivals, the Washington Generals, on March 18, 2018 at 3 p.m.

The roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm, in addition to female stars TNT Liter, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green.

Globetrotter stars will also sign autographs and take pictures with fans after the game.

Tickets go on sale October 17. General admission tickets are $22 and are available for sale on BroadmoorWorldArena.com, all TicketsWest locations, or by visiting the Pikes Peak Center or Broadmoor World Arena box offices.

If you can’t make it to the game in Colorado Springs, the Globetrotters will be making a stop in Denver and Broomfield a day earlier on March 17.