COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is working a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 25, south of S. Academy Boulevard on Tuesday.

Officials say both lanes of SB I-25 are being detoured at S. Academy.

Northbound I-25 traffic is moving slowly past the crash.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes, or expect delays in the area.

