COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The community is invited to an open house that will discuss a plan to build new restrooms and/or renovate existing facilities within the park.

The open house for the Garden of the Gods Restroom Facilities Improvement Plan will be held Tuesday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peak View Conference Center at the Garden of the Gods Trading Post located at 324 Beckers Lane in Manitou Springs.

Officials say they hope to get the public’s input to enhance visitor experience and help meet the demands of an increase in visitors to Garden of the Gardens Park, which was recently listed as the number one park in the country, and number two park in the world by TripAdvisor.

Nearly four million people are expected to visit the park in 2017.

