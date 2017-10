WEST JORDAN, Utah — The mother of a three-year-old boy who was left behind in a Utah corn maze claims it was all an accident.

According to Fox 13, police were called to the Crazy Corn Maze around 8 p.m. on Monday after they received a report of a child left behind.

Employees told police they found the boy by himself and that no one had come forward to claim him by the time the maze closed.

The boy was placed into custody of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) for the night.

West Jordan police Sgt. Joe Monson told the Daily News the boy’s mother didn’t notice her child was missing until the next morning. She called police Tuesday morning to report her son was missing and was informed her child was with DCFS.

Sgt. Monson said the boy and his mother went to the corn maze with a large group of people, and the mother told police when she got home, they watched a movie and she fell asleep. She noticed her son was gone when she woke up the next morning.

No charges have been filed but police are still investigating.