EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is responded to a barricade situation in the 1000 block of Bowstring Road near Lewis-Palmer High School on Tuesday.

A PSO responding to barricaded suspect. PIO enroute. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/41vH6NgQfw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 11, 2017

