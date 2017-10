COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a three-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a Colorado Springs home last week and later died.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive, near Ave Del Sol and Acapulco Court on October 2 to investigate the circumstances surrounding an unresponsive child, who was later identified as Bella Ritch. Ritch was taken to a local medical facility where she died.

Officials from the Crimes Against Children Unit with CSPD responded to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

Ritch’s cause of death has not been determined.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.