MONUMENT, Colo. — Two more charges have been filed against a man accused of using a hatchet to threaten people in the Mount Herman area near Monument.

Daniel Nations, 32, was arrested on an unrelated weapons charge on September 25 in Woodland Park. On September 28, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged him with felony menacing and reckless endangerment. On Tuesday, deputies said he is now facing additional charges of assault and trespassing.

Indiana State Police came to Colorado earlier this month to investigate a potential connection between Nations and the murders of two teens in Delphi, Indiana, area. They determined there was no information to “specifically include or exclude” Nations as a suspect in those deaths.