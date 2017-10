ESTES PARK, Colo. — Some may consider pizza as one of the major food groups, and it seems like bears agree, too!

Antonio’s Real New York Pizza restaurant posted surveillance video to their Facebook page on Sunday showing an unlikely group of thieves breaking in and feasting on some pizza ingredients.

The mama bear and her two cubs can be seen in the video helping themselves to pizza dough and salami.

“A note to police for the future: if bears break into our stores, please don’t shoot them,” Antonio’s wrote in the post.

The restaurant went on to talk about how dumpsters in town are now bear proof, which they say leaves homes, cars and businesses for the bears to dig through.

“While I don’t advocate feeding wildlife in any way, I believe it would have been much better to have left the old dumpster tops in place because they wouldn’t become desperate enough to break into houses or businesses and the damage in dollars would be much lower,” they said. “We’ve now forced the bears’ paws to break into homes and businesses.”

After cleaning up the mess, the restaurant reopened for business at noon.