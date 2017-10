COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two 13-year-old boys are facing charges after they made threats to harm Sabin Middle School students and staff, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said on Wednesday, they learned two students at the eastern Colorado Springs school had established what they described as a “kill list,” and were messaging each other to discuss how to carry out the threats. Officers searched several off-campus locations and found several piece of evidence, including guns, according to police.

Police said they contacted all of the adults who were named in the threats, as well as the parents of all the students named in the threats.

“The police arrested the two Sabin students over the weekend as part of this investigation, and determined that although this was a credible threat, with the arrests now made, there is no longer a threat to students and staff,” Sabin principal Jared Welch said in a message to parents.

Both students were booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of inciting destruction of life or property and conspiracy, which are both felonies.

“School District 11 is also taking appropriate steps regarding consequences, but due to privacy laws, we cannot give details,” Welch said.

Police said their investigation is still active.

