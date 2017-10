COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society features monthly events with local jazz groups all year long–with the goal of keeping jazz alive.

The events happen on the second Sunday of every month. October’s group calls itself The Jazz Survivors, and features swing-era tunes from the 1930s and 40s.

“You should come out and try it,” co-president Jan Ostrom said. “You listen to it once or twice and fall in love, because the jazz is a little different every month. Each band has their own flair.”

Local bands play a variety of tunes, from Latin and modern jazz to classics.

The monthly events are open to people of all ages. The bands play at the Olympian Plaza reception and events center at 975 South Union Boulevard.

