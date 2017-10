COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The national “10-minute walk” campaign will launch in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, October 10.

The campaign establishes the goal of high-quality parks or open space within a 10-minute walk (or half mile) from home for everyone.

The launch will take place at 10:45 a.m. at Deerfield Hills Community Center and Park located at 4290 Deerfield Hills Road.

Mayor John Suthers and Parks Director Karen Palaus will be present.

The nonpartisan campaign is endorsed by 134 mayors, representing cities nationwide.

