COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An early snow fall this morning gives southern Colorado a taste of winter, now drivers are flocking to the tire shops.

CDOT said that good snow tires are the number one tool to preparing your car for winter.

We spoke to one local tire shop owner who says with cold weather is a wake-up call for some people.

“As soon as we got into work this morning, the phones just ringing off the hook of people nearly in panic mode. ‘We need tires, I need winter tires, can you price these?’ It seems like folks are putting it off a little bit , the winter is coming this is just a little taste,” said Phil McDonald, the owner of The Tire Barn.

CDOT has a list of winter driving preparedness tips on their website, they recommend the following:

Automotive Checklist

Before you leave on a road trip, make sure all of the following are in safe operating condition:

Windshield Wiper Fluid

Heater/Defroster

Wiper Blades Antifreeze

Lights

Fuel System and a Full Tank of Gas

Ignition

Exhaust System

Tire Tread

Battery Brakes

Safety Checklist

Make sure you have the following items in your vehicle in case of an emergency:

Flares/reflectors to signal for help and warn other motorists

Sturdy scraper/snow brush/snow shovel to clear snow

Battery or crank-powered radio to listen to emergency broadcasts

Flashlight with extra batteries or crank-powered flashlight

Survival blanket or sleeping bag

Chemical hand warmers

Extra set of clothes, including coat, hat, mittens, boots, etc.

Gallon jug of water and nonperishable food

First Aid Kit and essential medications

Tire chains and tow strap

Non-clumping kitty litter/sand for traction

Jumper cables

Extra cloth or paper towels for cleanup if necessary

Deck of cards or board game for entertainment