COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly a hundred pieces of art from students at Fremont Elementary School are headed to USPS employees in Houston.

In light of recent events, students at the elementary school, under the direction of art teacher Michelle Senters, launched an art project to “encourage the encouragers” and send a positive message to those working in often-overlooked roles of service after a disaster.

The pieces of artwork will be delivered to USPS employees who have been serving the Houston areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

A letter carrier and Postmaster will be collecting the artwork for delivery on Wednesday.

This isn’t the end of the special art project. Students are currently working on projects for hospital workers in Florida and first responders in Las Vegas.