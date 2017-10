CAÑON CITY, Colo — A neighborhood in Cañon City is concerned about homeless people camping in their community.

One woman who spoke to FOX21 says she’s been noticing more homeless camps pop-up behind her house on West New York Avenue, which is just north of Temple Canyon Road.

Homeowner Keli Schmitz says she started noticing the homeless camps in June after she alleges her neighbor moved in one behind his house.

“It’s become a concern, because they are using the ditch water that we use to water our gardens and our yards and the kids play, they’re using it to defecate and use as a bathroom,” said Schmitz.

FOX21 did speak with the woman’s next-door neighbors, who tell us while they have one person living in their backyard, that’s just temporary and all these other homeless camps are not their fault. They went on to say that more homeless people started moving into the area when the trails behind their homes opened.

“I’m afraid to have my doors unlocked, I’m afraid to be out working in the yard, because I don’t know who’s up there, nor do I know when they’re coming down here,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz says she’s reached out to law enforcement and the Cañon City Area Recreation and Parks Department, but they’re unable to do anything because all the homeless tents are on private property.

Schmitz says she’s also reached out to the Fremont County Health Department, who says they will contact the local attorney’s office.