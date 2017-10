COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a girl who was found in northeastern Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police said the girl was found in the 5700-block of Cisco Drive, which is in the Cordera neighborhood, just before 6 a.m. She is wearing a pink t-shirt and gray sweatpants. A photo of her available above.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.