COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people came together for the third annual End Human Trafficking Fitness Event Sunday in Colorado Springs.

The effort featured vendors, a silent auction, and fitness classes put on by local instructors. Proceeds go toward rescue work with an organization called The Exodus Road. They send undercover operatives to Thailand, Latin America, India, and cities across the U.S., helping local police find and free victims of human trafficking.

“We supply technology, specifically covert gear and cyber technology, to assist police in locating current victims of human trafficking,” The Exodus Road co-founder Laura Parker said. “So we have vetted undercover operatives that go in and gather evidence and then present that evidence to police so they can move forward on cases,”

Last year, the event raised more than $2,600. This year, the goal was $3,000.